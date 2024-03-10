How to watch Zepeda vs Hughes, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 13-16, 2024

Wednesday, March 13

PPV (AUS), TBA, Sam Goodman vs Mark Schleibs. This is a $49.95 pay-per-view in Australia. Mark Schleibs is ranked No. 256 in the world by BoxRec. The other half of the “double main event” is Isaac Hardman vs Endry Saavedra, who is ranked No. 190 in the world by BoxRec at middleweight. Goodman’s a legit contender at 122. Wouldn’t be surprised if this pops up as a PPV option on Fite TrillerTV for American viewers.

ProBox TV, 8:00 pm ET, Radivoje Kalajdzic vs Sullivan Barrera. Two guys who were kinda-contenders at 175 years ago! Barrera hasn’t fought since Zurdo Ramirez smoked him almost three years ago, and Kalajdzic hasn’t had a noteworthy fight since Artur Beterbiev did what Artur Beterbiev does to everyone to him in 2019. Pretty sure John will be here. BLH will have live updates and results.

Thursday, March 14

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Zepeda vs Hughes press conference.

Friday, March 15

DAZN and Social Media, 4:00 pm ET, Zepeda vs Hughes weigh-in.

UFC Fight Pass, 8:00 pm ET, Joe Ward vs Derrick Webster. Another Loeffler-promoted “Hollywood Fight Nights” card, this one from New York, where I suppose a lot of Hollywood productions are set, so that must be it.

Saturday, March 16

ESPN+, 2:00 pm ET, Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls. TNT Sports will also have the show in the UK. Heaney’s win over Denzel Bentley to claim the British middleweight title was one of boxing’s great feel-good stories of 2023. And now he tops one of those “loaded” Frank Warren cards filled with decently-matched fights. Joe Joyce returns against Kash Ali, whom you may remember from biting David Price, good to see Kash get another chance to either fight or bite somebody. Queensberry prospect favorite Dennis McCann takes on Brad Strand, which is a tough little matchup. And more! The IBO WORLD TITLE is on the line between Liam Davies and Erik Robles! Now that’s what I call A World Title Matchup! There will be a post up but this is going to be a Casual Watch, which means I’ll be hanging out to shoot the shoot with you lot. BLH will have live updates and results.

DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes. Genuinely nice to see Golden Boy bring Hughes in for a shot at Zepeda. First of all, it’s about as good a matchup as they can get Zepeda at 135 right now. Second of all, Hughes very arguably should have gotten the win over George Kambosos Jr, but didn’t, and it’s good that he hasn’t been discarded on account of not being “marketable.” He’ll be the underdog here, but he’s getting a chance to stay in the race. BLH will have live updates and results.

TrillerTV PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Hasim Rahman Jr vs Mystery Opponent. Third-rate “Influencer” junk headlined by Rahman Jr, who is neither an influencer/famous nor very good at professional boxing.