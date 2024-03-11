 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Juan Francisco Estrada vs Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez targeted for June 29th in Arizona

Juan Francisco Estrada has not fought since December 2022

By Patrick Stumberg
Juan Francisco Estrada and Bam Rodriguez Christian Petersen/Getty Images
A month and a half after news first broke, WBC super flyweight champion Juan Francisco Estrada and unified flyweight champion Jesse “Bam” Rodriguez are reportedly on the verge of finalizing a summer showdown. Salvador Rodriguez revealed yesterday evening that the pair were looking to meat in June, while Jake Donovan recently added that the were in “advanced talks” to headline a June 29th DAZN show in Glendale, AZ.

The prior report claimed Estrada (44-3, 28 KO), who hasn’t seen action since defeating Roman Gonzalez in their December 2022 rubber match, was potentially looking at taking a tune-up in the interim. The current timeline takes that off the table unless they slap him onto some random Tijuana show on a week’s notice, so odds are that he’ll carry the rust into the ring.

Estrada did beat Carlos Cuadras in their rematch after 14 months on the sidelines, but you’ll recall that his atrocious performance against Argi Cortes came after an 18-month sit.

That said, he’s still the cream of the crop at 115 and a significantly tougher style matchup for Rodriguez (19-0, 12 KO) than prior super flyweight victims Carlos Cuadras, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, and Israel Gonzalez. Once this is official, it’ll be one of the best fights on the schedule.

