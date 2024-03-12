Christian Mbilli signs co-promotional deal with Top Rank

Following in the footsteps of Artur Beterbiev, undefeated super middleweight contender Christian Mbilli has signed a “long-term co-promotional agreement with Top Rank,” who will work alongside longtime promoter Eye of the Tiger Management.

“It is an honor for me that this co-promotion is taking place with Top Rank,” Mbilli said. “We all know the power of promoters and the significant role they play in the boxing world. So, with Top Rank and Eye of the Tiger joining forces, I certainly have an unbeatable team as I head towards a world championship. A big thank you to my team, which once again demonstrates their hard work with this incredible partnership!”

Mbilli (26-0, 22 KO), who reached the 2016 middleweight quarterfinals in Rio before falling to eventual gold medalist Arlen Lopez, is The Ring’s no. 3 at 168 and sits in all four sanctioning bodies’ top fives. After feasting on the lower-middle portion of the super middleweight pack for half a decade or so, he announced his arrival on the world stage by slugging his way past Carlos Gongora in one of 2023’s Fights of the Year of the Week of the Year, then torched Demond Nicholson and laid one of the most uncomfortable beatings in recent memory on Rohan Murdock.

The big question now is where he goes from here. Top Rank’s super middleweight lineup is nonexistent and EotTM’s biggest names are:

26-year-old Cuban prospect Osleys Iglesias, who’s being pushed at a decent clip but will (and should) be kept away from Mbilli for the time being.

Erik Bazinyan, who’s been treading water against garbage opposition for the last few years and seemingly refuses to take the next step in his career.

Virtually every other super middleweight of note is linked to PBC or DAZN, and since Canelo will squat on the belts for as long as the sanctioning bodies let him, it’s unlikely Mbilli’s promoters can land major opponents through ordered purse bids.

Considering he’s the definition of high-risk, low-reward, Bob Arum and Camille Estephan are going to have to work overtime.