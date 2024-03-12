‘We would accept the winner to fight Joshua’: WBC clear Anthony Joshua to face winner of Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk

Fresh off of his brutal stoppage of Francis Ngannou, Anthony Joshua had let it be known that he’s ready to get back in the mix with the heavweight champions — namely Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, who both will be vying for the ever elusive undisputed heavyweight crown.

WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman sees no reason why Joshua shouldn’t be able to get back into title contention, telling Sky Sports that they’ll allow Joshua to contend against the winner of Fury vs Usyk barring any contractual obligations.

“The WBC was presented a sanction request which was to fight for the undisputed. The WBC accepted that sanctioning and we accepted the rematch they have requested,” Sulaiman told Sky Sports. “But, if it is not anything to do with contractual or promotion, we would absolutely accept the winner to fight Joshua.”

Sulaiman would continue by saying his organization has been very helpful in facilitating an undisputed heavyweight unification, and will continue to help facilitate the undisputed champion in making the fights that the fans most want to see, particularly given the emphatic stoppage Joshua just produced.

“That is how the world is, they judge you by your last performance and now he is a power force and everybody is claiming he is the best heavyweight in the world, last year they were saying he was washed up.”

For now the business is between Fury and Usyk, who reportedly both maintain immediate rematch clauses against one another. Therefore, Joshua will likely need to bide his time for at least a year before the opportunity arises.