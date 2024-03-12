 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Rolly got to work on a few things’: Trainers pick Isaac Cruz to beat Rolando Romero

Kevin Cunningham and Calvin Ford both think Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz will get the better of Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero in their upcoming fight.

By Wil Esco
Isaac Cruz’s pressure is expected to be too much for Rolando Romero to handle according to a couple trainers.
Wil Esco is an assistant editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2014.

Boxing trainers Calvin Ford and Kevin Cunningham take part in a virtual interview where they’re asked for their thoughts on a couple of upcoming fights including Keith Thurman vs Tim Tszyu and Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero vs Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz. Here’s what both trainers had to say when sharing their perspective on the fights.

Kevin Cunningham on his prediction for Rolly vs Pitbull

“I think Pitbull might edge Rolly out, could be a late stoppage. I think he’s going to fight with high volume and if Rolly is not using distance and range and doesn’t catch him with something that’s going to slow him up, I think Pitbull is going to overwhelm Rolly and win by decision or late stoppage.”

Kevin Cunningham on his prediction for Thurman vs Tszyu

“I think Tszyu is going to be bit too much youth, too strong, and he’s going to apply a lot of pressure and I just think the young, stronger, fresher guy is going to come out on top in that fight.”

Calvin Ford on Rolly vs Pitbull and Thurman vs Tszyu

“I say the same but I don’t want to count Thurman out. I’ve known Thurman since the amateurs — great company guy. He’s been a great professional, he’s always been professional. And I want to see him put on a great performance that night. But age is a factor, he’s one of the last of the Mochicans out there and whatnot. Never know, sometimes guys go in that night make a difference.

“And for the Rolly and Pitbull fight, I’m gonna roll with Pitbull in this one. I’m gonna roll with Pitbull because he ain’t got to do too much with his body, just go in there and fight that night. Rolly got to work on a few things to keep people off.”

