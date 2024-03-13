Nate Diaz vs Jorge Masvidal boxing match headlines June 1 pay-per-view

The boxing ring will be the venue for a rematch between MMA and UFC stars Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal, as the two will meet in a June 1 boxing pay-per-view main event, according to MMA Fighting, whose Ariel Helwani broke the news on “The MMA Hour.”

The show will be carried on PPV by Fanmio for a cost of $79.99, though you can get an early discount to $49.99 if you order by April 12.

The 38-year-old Diaz and 39-year-old Masvidal fought at UFC 244 in late 2019, with Masvidal winning via doctor stoppage after three rounds.

More recently, both have dabbled in the fringes of the boxing world. Diaz lost a 10-round boxing match to Jake Paul last August in Dallas, while Masvidal had his name on the promotion for Gamebred Boxing events, including one where 54-year-old Roy Jones Jr lost a fight to Anthony Pettis in April 2023.

Masvidal last fought in April 2023 himself, dropping a decision to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. He’s 35-17 in his MMA career, and 1-0 in boxing, as he had a licensed fight way back in 2005, a four-round majority decision win in Miami.

Diaz is 0-1 in boxing and 21-13 in MMA. Both fighters are known for their fan friendly styles and both have strong followings, which should see this event do well at the box office. It won’t be trying to draw from the “pure” boxing fan base, really, and that’s good, because Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol is set for June 1 on pay-per-view, albeit from Saudi Arabia so that show will be over by the time this one starts.

The fight will be held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif., and is set for 10 rounds at light heavyweight.