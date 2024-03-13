Subriel Matias and Liam Paro nearing deal for June 15 title fight

The on-again, off-again fight between Subriel Matias and Liam Paro appears to be back-on-again as ESPN reports the pair are in the midst of finally finalizing a junior welterweight title fight to take place in Manati, Puerto Rico on June 15 and streaming live on DAZN.

Matias (20-1, 20 KOs) has been a force to be reckoned with at 140, having put down his last five straight opponents — the most recent of which was Shohjahon Ergashev to take an IBF title. This fight would provide him an opportunity to face back at home on his native island.

Meanwhile Australia’s Liam Paro (24-0, 15 KOs) is coming off a knockout of Montana Love in December, and has also proven to be a fight who doesn’t mind a rumble. That will make for a sure-fire action fight against Matias who also comes to get his opponents out of there each and every time.