Zepeda vs Hughes: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Lightweight contender William Zepeda returns to action tonight to face Maxi Hughes in the main event of a Golden Boy Promotions card from Las Vegas, streaming live on DAZN.
The unbeaten Zepeda and Hughes are competing in a 12-round IBF and WBA eliminator this evening, with the winner in line for a title shot.
Wil Esco will have your live coverage starting at 8 pm ET, with highlights, results, and updates in the stream below:
Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)
- William Zepeda (29-0, 25 KO) vs Maxi Hughes (26-6-2, 5 KO), lightweights, 12 rounds, IBF and WBA eliminator
- Floyd Schofield (16-0, 12 KO) vs Esteuri Suero (13-1, 10 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Eric Priest (12-0, 8 KO) vs Jose Sanchez (21-4-1, 12 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Tristan Kalkreuth (12-1, 9 KO) vs Marquice Weston (15-2-1, 8 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds
- Joel Iriarte (debut) vs Bryan Carguacundo (3-5-2, 0 KO), welterweights, 4 rounds
Loading comments...