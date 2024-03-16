 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Heaney vs Pauls: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Nathan Heaney takes on Brad Pauls in Birmingham today!

By Scott Christ
Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls
Nathan Heaney takes on Brad Pauls in Birmingham
Photo by Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
Nathan Heaney will defend his British middleweight title against Brad Pauls in the main event of a Queensberry Promotions card from London today, with Joe Joyce and more returning on the undercard.

Heaney scored one of the most emotionally satisfying upsets of 2023 by beating Denzel Bentley, and now makes his first defense of the belt he won that night.

We’ll be here with coverage starting from 2:30 pm ET, with the fights airing on ESPN+ in the United States and TNT Sports in the United Kingdom.

Main Card (ESPN+, 2:30 pm ET)

  • Nathan Heaney (18-0, 6 KO) vs Brad Pauls (18-1, 10 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Heaney’s British title
  • Liam Davies (15-0, 7 KO) vs Erik Robles (15-1, 9 KO), super bantamweight, 12 rounds
  • Joe Joyce (15-2, 14 KO) vs Kash Ali (21-2, 12 KO), heavyweights, 10 rounds
  • Zach Parker (23-1, 17 KO) vs Tyron Zeuge (27-1-1, 15 KO), super middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Dennis McCann (14-0-1, 8 KO) vs Brad Strand (11-0, 3 KO), super bantamweights, 12 rounds, for vacant British title and McCann’s Commonwealth title
  • Eithan James (12-0, 0 KO) vs Owen Copper (9-0, 3 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds
  • Pierce O’Leary (13-0, 7 KO) vs Hovhannes Martirosyan (16-0, 10 KO), super lightweights, 10 rounds
  • Ezra Taylor (7-0, 5 KO) vs Prince Oko Nartey (11-2, 10 KO), light heavyweights, 10 rounds

