 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

William Zepeda overwhelms Maxi Hughes for TKO-4: Highlights and results

William Zepeda’s volume and pressure proved to be too much for Maxi Hughes in DAZN’s main event.

By Wil Esco
/ new
William Zepeda drowned Maxi Hughes with activity until he broke his ability to continue.
William Zepeda drowned Maxi Hughes with activity until he broke his ability to continue.
Cris Esqueda/Golden Boy Promotions
Wil Esco is an assistant editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2014.

William Zepeda performed as most expected tonight in DAZN’s main event, completely overwhelming a game Maxi Hughes for four rounds before Hughes’ corner was forced to stop the fight.

Zepeda (30-0, 26 KO), who’s known for his pressure and accurate volume punching, started quick but Hughes (26-7-2, 5 KO) was expecting as much and started with a quick pace himself, prepared to counter as often as he could while landing some well-timed shots. The problem for Hughes, however, is that the pace was one that Zepeda was completely accustomed to, while that isn’t the case for Hughes and the quickly began to prove itself out.

By the second round Hughes was already showing difficulty keeping up with the pace Zepeda was forcing and he couldn’t land anything of significance to keep Zepeda from coming to him without a worry in the world. By the third and fourth round Hughes was essentially spent, and therefore had to spend his time trying to play defense as much as he could in the face of overwhelming offense.

By the end of Round 4 Hughes had taken as good of a beating as you see a lot of fighters take over 12, and with it being obvious at that point that he had nothing left to offer by way of resistance, Hughes’ corner mercifully stopped the fight.

Undercard highlights

  • Floyd Schofield (17-0, 12 KOs) DQ-5 Esteuri Suero (13-2, 10 KO)
  • Eric Priest UD-10 Jose Sanchez (100-90, 99-91, 99-91)
  • Tristan Kalkreuth (13-1, 10 KO) TKO-2 Marquice Weston (15-3-1, 8 KO)
  • Joel Iriarte (1-0, 1 KO) TKO-2 Bryan Carguacundo (3-6-2, 0 KO)

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook