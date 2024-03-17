 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

How to watch Smith vs Zepeda, X Series 013, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 21-24, 2024

Dalton Smith faces Jose Zepeda this week, plus more on the schedule!

By Scott Christ
Dalton Smith
Dalton Smith faces Jose Zepeda this week
Photo by Nigel French/PA Images via Getty Images
Thursday, March 21

DAZN and Social Media, 9:00 am ET, Smith vs Zepeda press conference.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:30 pm ET, X Series 013 press conference.

Friday, March 22

DAZN and Social Media, 9:00 am ET, Smith vs Zepeda weigh-in.

TrillerTV+, 1:00 pm ET, BKFC 58 Bulgaria: Toni Markulev vs Kaloyan Kolev.

TNT Sports (UK), 2:00 pm ET, Chris Bourke vs Ashley Lane. For the vacant British bantamweight title. This is not one ESPN+ felt the need to add.

DAZN and Social Media, 6:30 pm ET, X Series 013 weigh-in.

Saturday, March 23

DAZN and Social Media, 12:30 pm ET, Smith vs Zepeda prelims.

DAZN, 3:00 pm ET, Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda. Matchroom are giving Smith a test to pass here. Zepeda is past his best days and doesn’t have a genuinely good win since 2020, but he is a Known International Name and all that. If Smith is who Matchroom want him to be, he should win handily here.

DAZN, 7:30 pm ET, X Series 013: Fox the G vs Most Evil Tag Team. That’s right, a 2-on-1 fight. I don’t know how much clearer we can make that this stuff has descended into being pro wrestling, but — actually, that’s unfair. Being pro wrestling would be a step up.

TrillerTV PPV, 8:00 pm ET, Sebastien Bouchard vs Jan Michael Poulin. $20! For this! I mean, you can do as you please. We all have our quirks. There are also free prelims an hour earlier on TrillerTV.

Sunday, March 24

TrillerTV PPV, 8:00 pm ET, “Celebrity” Net Fights Las Vegas. There are allegedly “celebrities” fighting on this event. It’s $15. For “celebrities.”

