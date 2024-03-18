Tszyu vs Fundora: WBO and WBC titles on the line, PPV undercard adds Julio Cesar Martinez

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora will fight for Tszyu’s WBO 154 lb title and the vacant WBC belt on March 30, in the new main event of PBC’s first pay-per-view card on Prime Video.

The fight came together earlier today after Keith Thurman, Tszyu’s original opponent in a 155 lb contract weight bout, withdrew from the fight due to injury. Fundora was originally to face Serhii Bohachuk for the vacant WBC belt on the undercard.

The pay-per-view undercard has also been amended, as expected. Now added to the card is Julio Cesar Martinez defending his WBC flyweight title against Angelino Cordova in a rescheduled bout, and the show still has Rolly Romero vs Isaac Cruz and Erislandy Lara vs Michael Zerafa for WBA titles at super lightweight and middleweight, respectively.

Bohachuk will also still fight on the card, and still has a good bout. He’ll be facing Brian Mendoza in a WBC interim title fight — realistically, the winner should get an order to face the Tszyu vs Fundora winner, but we’ll see — on the free prelims, along with Elijah Garcia vs Kyrone Davis in a 10-round middleweight bout.

All in all, it’s a pretty solid card, and probably about as good as you could reasonably expect PBC to make out of a bad situation, though the bad situation came from their own iffy idea in the first place.