Zepeda smash! Plus Joe Joyce’s rocky return, news and previews, more: Boxing podcast for March 19, 2024

First Half: Taylor vs Catterall 2 is postponed yet again; will it actually happen? Emanuel Navarrete’s move up to 135 looks set, Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda preview, and some junk about Misfits Boxing you can skip over but it ate up some time.

Aging past the entire world of notable, active professional athletes is weird. Get a job, Rich Hill! ALSO: LeBron James, Mickey Mantle, 311, ferrets, some other stuff. Second Half: William Zepeda is who we thought he was! But how big a player is he at 135? Nathan Heaney and Brad Pauls put on a proper domestic dust-up! Joe Joyce looks lousy in return and Scott finds a new mortal enemy in the boxing world! PLUS: Christian Mbilli to Top Rank and Bam Rodriguez vs Juan Francisco Estrada!

