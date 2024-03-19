Terence Crawford named mandatory challenger for Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora winner

Turns out there will be a prize arguably bigger than two world titles on the line when Tim Tszyu meets Sebastian Fundora for the WBO and WBC belts next week. Jake Donovan reports that Terence Crawford, exercising his right as WBO welterweight champion, has successfully petitioned to be named mandatory challenger for the winner.

Paco Valcarcel claims that bout must take place within 180 days, though Donovan states that “representatives within the WBO have suggested a 120-day window.”

Crawford (40-0, 31 KO) hasn’t seen action since torching Errol Spence Jr last July, though that’s not his fault. “Bud” was stuck in limbo after Spence triggered his rematch clause, only for the whole thing to prove moot when Spence instead elected to get surgery and let the timer run out.

With Crawford having cleaned house against the last generation of welterweights and shown no interest in a unification match with IBF champ Jaron “Boots” Ennis, who admittedly can’t seem to find a fight to save his life, Tszyu (24-0, 17 KO) became his most appealing target. Now, if Tszyu can get past Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KO), the blockbuster showdown Jermell Charlo took from him could be back on the table.