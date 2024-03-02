 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Serrano vs Meinke plus Jake Paul: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Amanda Serrano and Nina Meinke fight tonight with Jake Paul on the undercard.

By Scott Christ
Scott Christ is the managing editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2006.

Amanda Serrano headlines in Puerto Rico tonight, facing Nina Meinke with three featherweight titles on the line in the 12-round main event.

Jake Paul will also return on the card, facing club fighter Ryan Bourland in an eight-round fight serving as the night’s chief support.

We’ll be here from 7 pm ET with live updates, results, and highlights of the full main card, all in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (DAZN, 7:00 pm ET)

  • Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KO) vs Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles
  • Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KO) vs Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds
  • Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KO) vs Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for Gonzalez’s WBO title
  • Wanna Walton (debut) vs Joshua Torres (0-1-1), super featherweights, 4 rounds
  • Krystal Rosado (2-0, 1 KO) vs Gloria Munguilla (5-0, 0 KO), super flyweights, 4 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET)

  • Christopher Diaz (27-4, 17 KO) vs Headley Scott (18-1, 12 KO), super featherweights, 10 rounds
  • Christopher Diaz (debut) vs Omar Pacheco (debut), super lightweights, 4 rounds
  • Elijah Flores (7-0, 2 KO) vs Alejandro Munera (8-8-4, 7 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds

