Serrano vs Meinke plus Jake Paul: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Amanda Serrano headlines in Puerto Rico tonight, facing Nina Meinke with three featherweight titles on the line in the 12-round main event.
Jake Paul will also return on the card, facing club fighter Ryan Bourland in an eight-round fight serving as the night’s chief support.
We’ll be here from 7 pm ET with live updates, results, and highlights of the full main card, all in the stream below. Join us!
Main Card (DAZN, 7:00 pm ET)
- Amanda Serrano (46-2-1, 30 KO) vs Nina Meinke (18-3, 4 KO), featherweights, 12 rounds, for Serrano’s WBA, IBF, and WBO titles
- Jake Paul (8-1, 5 KO) vs Ryan Bourland (17-2, 6 KO), cruiserweights, 8 rounds
- Jonathan Gonzalez (27-3-1, 14 KO) vs Rene Santiago (12-3, 9 KO), junior flyweights, 12 rounds, for Gonzalez’s WBO title
- Wanna Walton (debut) vs Joshua Torres (0-1-1), super featherweights, 4 rounds
- Krystal Rosado (2-0, 1 KO) vs Gloria Munguilla (5-0, 0 KO), super flyweights, 4 rounds
Prelims (DAZN and Social Media, 4:30 pm ET)
- Christopher Diaz (27-4, 17 KO) vs Headley Scott (18-1, 12 KO), super featherweights, 10 rounds
- Christopher Diaz (debut) vs Omar Pacheco (debut), super lightweights, 4 rounds
- Elijah Flores (7-0, 2 KO) vs Alejandro Munera (8-8-4, 7 KO), welterweights, 6 rounds
