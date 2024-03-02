Kholmatov vs Ford: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time

Top Rank boxing returns tonight with a featherweight title doubleheader from Verona, New York, streaming exclusively on ESPN+.

Otabek Kholmatov and Raymond Ford will fight for the vacant WBA title in the night’s final fight, while Luis Alberto Lopez will defend his IBF belt against Reiya Abe in the chief support, though functionally this is basically a legit double main event, as things go.

Wil Esco will be on the live updates, results, and highlights for the night’s final two fights in the stream below. There’s no exact start time, but Top Rank have said “approximately” 10 pm ET for the main bouts:

Main Card (ESPN+, 5:10 pm ET)