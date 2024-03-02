Wanna Walton goes to draw on Jake Paul undercard, says he’ll continue boxing career

Javon “Wanna” Walton went to a draw in his second pro boxing fight, which kept being called his “debut” for whatever reason.

The 17-year-old Walton, who notably acted on the HBO series “Euphoria,” split the cards with 32-year-old club fighter Joshua Torres.

Two judges scored the fight 38-38, with the third scoring it 39-37 for Walton (1-0-1, 1 KO).

“My opponent gave me a good fight,” Walton said. “I personally think that I took this one, but the decision is what it is. I’m grateful to be able to fight on this stage.”

“Yeah, I would say so,” he continued, when asked if Torres was tougher than expected. “Fighting on this stage, there’s some nerves that come with it for sure. It’s not like just anybody can step up here and fight in front of this many people. It’s a hard thing to do.”

Asked if he was surprised that the crowd booed so early on, he said he wasn’t. “My activity was low. There’s a lot of things I could have done better this fight. I’m not happy with my performance, but this is where we start. I’m 17 years old, I have a long path ahead of me.

“I feel like I let the moment get the best of me. I wasn’t able to stick to my game plan exactly the way I wanted to, I didn’t use my jab enough. Going back to the drawing board.”

Walton said he will continue his boxing career.