‘Canelo, stop ducking’: Jake Paul stops Ryan Bourland in first round, calls out Alvarez

Jake Paul ran through Ryan Bourland and called out Canelo Alvarez.

By Scott Christ
Jake Paul
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
Jake Paul had another easy night against a club fighter tonight in Puerto Rico, then called out Canelo Alvarez.

Paul improved to 9-1 (6 KO) with a first round TKO over Ryan Bourland, who fell to 17-3 (6 KO) in what was just his second fight in over five years.

The outcome was predictable, but it’s the Canelo part that he hopes will get him headlines.

“Canelo, stop ducking. I know you want it, and I’m repping Puerto Rico, you’re repping Mexico, so it’s Puerto Rico vs Mexico,” Paul said. “I want Canelo. I want all the biggest names. I’m the face of this sport. Truly, who’s doing more for boxing than me?”

Paul’s message was split, and he didn’t totally write off doing “money fights” — perhaps against someone like KSI — but says he’s focused on continuing to face “real fighters,” which seems in his last two fights.

“I’m on the path to world champion, and I want to keep on fighting tougher fights. If a money fight pops up, I’ll take it because those are fun. But for now, I’m staying on the path of fighting real fighters.”

