Amanda Serrano fails eye test, fight with Nina Meinke canceled

Amanda Serrano’s scheduled fight with Nina Meinke was called off at the last minute tonight due to Serrano not passing an eye test with commission doctors.

“I came ready to fight, 100 percent, I came to put on a great show, but the doctor didn’t clear me because I had something wrong with my eye,” an emotional Serrano said.

Promoter Jake Paul, who was still in the ring following his win over Ryan Bourland, said that Serrano’s “cornea was exposed.”

“I know there’s people booing, but Amanda came to fight,” he said. “The doctors wouldn’t let her move forward because of her eye, her cornea was exposed and she was failing some eye tests.

“She did everything to make it happen and this happened super last-minute. We did everything in our power to (keep the fight). But the doctors wouldn’t allow it. ... You can’t risk losing your eyesight forever just for a fight. And I know she’s a warrior.”

Paul added that “this happened 36 hours ago,” so they went through the weigh-ins and everything on Friday hoping to get Serrano cleared for the fight.

Serrano still has the WBA, IBF, and WBO featherweight titles, and Nina Meinke will remain a mandatory challenger.

Serrano wore a pair of large sunglasses in the ring, a different color than she wore at the ceremonial weigh-in on Friday.

Serrano said she had to “take tests” tomorrow, and said she can “barely see” out of the eye. “I was willing to go out there and still give the fans a show, but they just wouldn’t allow me to.”

“I’m so sorry for this, I’m so sorry for (the fans). I’m absolutely gutted,” Meinke said. “I really hope we can make this happen. I hope Amanda will be well and recover soon. I’m ready, I’m waiting for you, I’m ready when you are. I don’t want anyone here to come for nothing. We still want this fight to happen.”

Most Valuable Promotions also announced in-ring that they would be offering “100 percent refunds” to the fans in attendance.