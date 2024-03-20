‘This fight is more important than other fights’: Canelo talks showdown with Jaime Munguia

Following yesterday’s opening press conference for the May 4 fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia, Canelo spoke to media members about the very respectful nature of the kickoff presser as well as responds to those critical of his choice in not facing David Benavidez. Check out some of what he had to say on those topics down below.

Canelo on his tame kick off press conference with Munguia

“I always respect more the fighter (who) be respectful because it’s when you realize you gonna have a good fight, because the fighter who talk a lot things, they come into the fight scared. So I like this kind of fight because I know it’s going to be a great fight.”

On how it felt being back on stage with De La Hoya

“I don’t like that kind of person, to be honest. That’s it. But I feel comfortable because it’s my land, not his land. The end of the day I feel comfortable with myself, with everything I did because everything you see, we made that, nobody else: Beltran, PBC, and Canelo team, that’s it.”

On his supposed split with PBC only to return for this fight

“I’m very happy to work with everybody. I’m happy to work with Al Haymon and he’s happy to work with me and if something happen or if there’s something for me more important I’m going to do it and I’m going to be good with Haymon, with everybody. I like to work with everybody and the know I’m very disciplined, I’m very hard worker and that’s why I can do anything.”

On not pursuing a fight with David Benavidez

“He offered — the amount he say, that amount I can make with anybody. So that’s nothing...he brings nothing to the table for me. He brings just 25 pounds more on (the night of the fight). That’s it. But if some promoter, not him, because he has nothing to offer me, money — I’m the one. But if some promoter who I work (with), they come to me and say ‘I offer to you $150, $200 million, I fight tomorrow. That’s the only reason I fight with him because the only thing he bring to the table is 25 more pounds.”

On if he feels any pressure to fight Benavidez

“I don’t need to fight anybody. I don’t need to prove (to) anybody anything because I remember when this happened with Golovkin...so I don’t need to prove anything with anybody. So this fight with Jaime Munguia, you need to respect because this fight is more important than other fights.

“So it is what it is. And you remember when you guys asking me for Golovkin and I fight with Golovkin, and then Callum Smith, and then Billy Joe Saunders, and then Caleb Plant, and then — so never is enough for you guys. I don’t need to prove anything to anybody, anymore. I’ve done everything in my career.”