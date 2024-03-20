 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘Canelo is licking his chops’: Leonard Ellerbe predicts vicious knockout of Jaime Munguia

Leonard Ellerbe says Canelo will score a vicious knockout of Jaime Munguia.

By Wil Esco
Canelo Alvarez is expected to have a favorable style matchup against Jaime Munguia, says Mayweather Promotions’ Leonard Ellerbe.
Wil Esco is an assistant editor of Bad Left Hook and has been covering boxing for SB Nation since 2014.

With an official fight between Canelo Alvarez and Jaime Munguia on the way, and after a very underwhelming opening press conference, Leonard Ellerbe takes some time to talk about the fight. Ellerbe breaks down the matchup and takes an unequivocal stance that this fight will end in a highlight reel KO for Canelo, rising his star once again.

Ellerbe on the Canelo vs Munguia fight

“Terrific, terrific matchup. I like this fight a lot because in this fight Canelo’s going to get a chance to get back to his highlight stuff. This is going to be a vicious knockout. Vicious. Visious. Munguia’s a good fighter but he’s tailored made for Canelo, tailored made for Canelo.

“Canelo, him and Tank in my opinion are the two best counterpunchers in the game; this guy’s tailor made for him. Trust me.”

On how long he expects Munguia to stand up to Canelo

“Well, again, Canelo, he’s a great counterpuncher and it’s about placing the shots and the timing of everything...Let’s be honest, man. Munguia isn’t known for the for the best defense in the world. Just a couple fights ago people weren’t talking about him in these kind of terms, of facing a guy like Canelo. Canelo is licking his chops for this fight. Trust me, trust me on that.”

