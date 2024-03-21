Lukasz Rozanski vs Lawrence Okolie set for May 24th in Poland

Nearly a year to the day after the ignominious end of his cruiserweight title reign, Lawrence Okolie will challenge Lukasz Rozanski for the bridgerweight “title” on May 24th in the latter’s hometown of Rzeszow, Poland.

Okolie (19-1, 14 KO) looked like the 200-lb. heir apparent following Oleksandr Usyk’s exit, putting his years of awful domestic fight behind him to score seven consecutive knockouts and claim WBO gold. Then the wheels came off again; Okolie had a lengthy spat with Eddie Hearn and reports swirled that he was neglecting his training, resulting in visible regression against Michal Cieslak and David Light.

Everything came to a head last May when he turned in his Okoliest performance yet, hitting the deck three times and losing two points for holding en route to defeat against Chris Billam-Smith.

Heavyweight seemed like the next step, as he most certainly has the frame for it, but he’ll make a pit stop at 220.

Rozanski (15-0, 14 KO) is pushing 40, isn’t a real titlist, and lost the last chunk of his physical prime to Oscar Rivas screwing him over, but the guy can fight. He smashed Alen Babic in less than three minutes last year, and if Okolie continues to deteriorate, this could very easily blow up in his face.

Lawrence Okolie said: “I’m excited to go to Poland and test myself yet again on away ground. Rozanski is a good champion, with an explosive style, but I’m coming to do some serious damage. He has never seen power like mine.”

Lukasz Rozanski said: “I’m defending my World Title in my own backyard, in my city, fighting against a former World Champion. It’s a fantastic fight, for moments like these, I’ve trained hard all my life.”