Carlos Adames vs Nathan Heaney “on the table” for June 8th

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez reports that interim WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames, perhaps realizing that Mauricio Sulaiman will never, ever force Jermall Charlo to fight him, could return to action on June 8th against British champion Nathan Heaney.

Rodriguez does stress that the bout is merely “on the table” and nothing is official, so keep that in mind.

“Bronco” Adames (23-1, 18 KO) looked like a new man after a late collapse against Patrick Teixeira sent him from 154 to 160, resulting in an upset decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and back-to-back finishes of Juan Macias Montiel and Julian Williams. The Montiel win ostensibly earned him a shot at Charlo, but it’s been nearly a year and a half and Sulaiman already reneged on his previous demand that Charlo defend his title after last year’s get-well win over Jose Benavidez Jr.

In comes Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KO), who shocked Denzel Bentley for the British belt last year and subsequently warred his way to a draw with Brad Pauls last weekend. Folks were rightly clamoring for a rematch, but at 34 years old, it may be now or never if he has world title ambitions.