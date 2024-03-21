 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Carlos Adames vs Nathan Heaney “on the table” for June 8th

Carlos Adames has fought just once since claiming the interim WBC middleweight title in 2022

By Patrick Stumberg
/ new
Sergiy Derevyanchenko v Carlos Adames Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images
Patrick Stumberg is a freelance writer for SB Nation, first joining the network in 2011 before linking up with Bad Left Hook in 2015.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez reports that interim WBC middleweight champion Carlos Adames, perhaps realizing that Mauricio Sulaiman will never, ever force Jermall Charlo to fight him, could return to action on June 8th against British champion Nathan Heaney.

Rodriguez does stress that the bout is merely “on the table” and nothing is official, so keep that in mind.

“Bronco” Adames (23-1, 18 KO) looked like a new man after a late collapse against Patrick Teixeira sent him from 154 to 160, resulting in an upset decision over Sergiy Derevyanchenko and back-to-back finishes of Juan Macias Montiel and Julian Williams. The Montiel win ostensibly earned him a shot at Charlo, but it’s been nearly a year and a half and Sulaiman already reneged on his previous demand that Charlo defend his title after last year’s get-well win over Jose Benavidez Jr.

In comes Heaney (18-0-1, 6 KO), who shocked Denzel Bentley for the British belt last year and subsequently warred his way to a draw with Brad Pauls last weekend. Folks were rightly clamoring for a rematch, but at 34 years old, it may be now or never if he has world title ambitions.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook