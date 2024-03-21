‘He say a lot but he don’t fight nobody’: Devin Haney reacts to Shakur Stevenson angling for fight

Devin Haney sits down with Fight Hype to talk about the recent trash talk between Shakur Stevenson and himself, with Stevenson attempting to throw his name in the ring as a backup opponent for Ryan Garcia should that prove necessary. Haney, however, says Stevenson is just using his name and should be focused on earning his shot against him instead of waiting for a handout.

“Shakur, he say a lot but he don’t fight nobody,” Haney said. “We don’t see him fight nobody, we ain’t seen it. He calls everybody’s name out, he was just calling out my name to fight me. This was the day before yesterday and then today seen he’s fighting June — whatever he’s fighting — and he got an opponent already. He’s fighting a guy, Zaur Abdullaev, the guy I already beat. So he going backwards.

“But what can you say, these guys just be saying my name but they don’t be serious. But if he was serious and we was really hurt in the fight with De Los Santos, then why don’t he just go back and rematch him and prove all the non-believers and the haters? Go fight De Los Santos again. He calling everybody name but the guy he just had a bad performance with and the world saying ‘he did this, he did that’ and he said he was hurt, go rematch him.

“He’s still a guy I’m interested in fighting because I want to prove myself but I also want these guys to fight each other too. I want these guys to prove that they that, too. I can’t be the only guy fighting and they only fight me and they wait around, go fight bums, and just wait around to fight me or call my name and disrespect me but they not fighting nobody.”