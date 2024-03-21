‘I think the style will suit Canelo’: Eddie Hearn expects fun but favorable matchup for Canelo against Jaime Munguia

Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn talks to Fight Hub TV about the upcoming fight between Canelo vs Jaime Munguia as well as Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora which is still scheduled to headline on PPV. Check out some of what Hearn had to say down below.

Hearn on Canelo vs Munguia

“It’s a good fight. We talked to him about doing that fight, I think PBC obviously had a contract with him and made him a good offer. Once we got the fight on DAZN as well, they liked their position in the fight and I think it’s a good fight. I don’t think it really got the excitement yesterday (at the press conference) that the fight will deliver. I do think it’s the first time in a long time that Canelo has fought a young, hungry, undefeated fighter who I think will give it everything.

“And I think the style will suit Canelo, I think that’s the kind of fight he wants to be in: someone that actually comes to fight rather than moving around. I think it’ll be a good fight.”

On who he favors to win

“Always favor Canelo but I think it’ll be very competitive...I know having spoken to him how hungry he still is and how much he still wants it. But sometimes your body doesn’t allow you to do things that — and sooner or later you could lose a fight that you’re not supposed to lose. I don’t think this will be the case but that’s what happens as the career progresses.”

On Canelo saying he’d fight David Benavidez for $150-200M

“I think it was a little bit tounge-in-cheek because I know Saul will fight anybody. But he also knows that’s a big fight, I think it’s a massive fight, one of the biggest in boxing. And if you pay Saul the right money he will take the fight. Whether that’s $150M, I think that’s a bit adventurous but I also think his comments about hydration, I think that’s in his mind as well.

“You’re talking about a guy that will hydrate somewhere between 20-30 pounds so he’s not going to be a million miles away from 200 pounds in the ring. He’ll have at least a stone on Canelo. So it’s a tough fight.”

On Tzsyu vs Fundora meant to headline as a PPV

“Wild. I mean to think Tim Tszyu against Sebastian Fundora is on PPV is mad. By the way, I don’t mind the fight. I hated the Thurman fight because I think Keith Thurman has zero appetite for boxing and maybe that’s why he’s out of the fight. And Tim Tszyu’s really exciting but no one knows who Tim Tszyu is America and Fundora has just got a sparked.

“How that fight can be for a unification after he’s just got knocked clean out, I don’t really know, but good luck to him.”