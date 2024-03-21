‘It’s happening’: Blair Cobbs announces fight with Adrien Broner, May 31

After Blair ‘The Flair’ Cobbs just recently signed a deal with Don King, there’s only one logical fight for him right — one against Adrien Broner. Both fighters recently took to social media to announce their impending fight and Cobbs talks to Fight Hype about the opportunity.

Cobbs on signing with Don King promotions

“We’re getting ready for something big, baby. Adrien Broner, Blair ‘The Flair’, the two most exciting men in boxing. This is what it’s all about. You want to see drama, you want to see action, you got it.

“It’s very realistic, it’s very much a reality and it’s happening, May 31st. Absolutely.”

On Broner referring to him as a sparring partner

“He’s trying to warm up his trash talking. I hope he can do better than that. I’ve never sparred him but it’s going to be very interesting what happens fight night.”

On what he made of Broner’s last performance in the ring

“I didn’t even see his last performance, I hope that it was good because right now the end awaits. Blair ‘The Flair’ is here and this is the year of ‘The Flair.’

“I think come fight night he could get up off his ass, get up off his couch and perform at his very, very best. So I’m practicing, patiently training hard to get to that point where I’m ready for the very best of Adrien Broner. Broner is not an easy task and we ain’t never saw Adrien Broner stopped until Blair ‘The Flair.’”

On how he could categorize Broner’s fighting style

“It depends on how he’s feeling at the time. He’s very versatile in certain aspects. He can come forward, he can back up a little bit but he’s not very good at leaving, at like running. He’s not a good runner. It’s not like he’s going to punch and move at the same time. So when that happens it’s just, if I have to chase him I’m winning the fight, I’m breaking him down. The moment he steps back, the fight is over.”

On going from Golden Boy to Don King

“When you are a prize but the people that have you don’t see you as a prize, the only thing you need to do is change your surroundings. You change your surroundings, your value changes. Look, the thing is this, Golden Boy didn’t see value in the most promotable character that they actually have.

“Golden Boy didn’t see value in a fighter that’s willing to put his life on the line day-in, day-out, and fight against the odds and win day-in and day-out. You know how many consistent back-to-back fights I fought that I was actually an underdog? It’s very consistent, and the most consistent thing about my career is that I came and I won, I saw and I conquered.

“The only blemish on my records is a late notice fight which is not really a blemish. I sold the fight out and I showed Golden Boy what I was capable of doing, selling out within a week notice. What more do you want?”