Mahmoud Charr injured, Kubrat Pulev fight postponed

Recently reinstated WBA “world” heavyweight champion Mahmoud Charr will not, in fact, face veteran Kubrat Pulev in Bulgaria next week, as Dan Rafael reports that Charr tore his left biceps this last Monday and underwent surgery yesterday. German periodical BILD adds that the bout will now take place in September, with Pulev instead facing Ihor Shevadzutskyi next week after turning down Tom Schwarz.

“Diamond Boy” (34-4, 20 KO) was slated to make just his fourth appearance since stopping Alexander Ustinov in 2017. Legal battles with Don King and the WBA put his career on ice for more than half a decade, leaving him to torch hapless opponents like Christopher Lovejoy and Nuri Seferi.

Interestingly, it also would have been his first fight outside of Germany since getting blown away by then-unknown cruiserweight Mairis Briedis in Grozny.

You know, I make a huge stink about boxing not loving me back, but how can I interpret this as anything but a romantic gesture? In the age of enshittification, the Charr Saga feels like my one unimpeachable font of joy, though I do wish we could have gotten that Jarrell Miller fight.