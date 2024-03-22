 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Paddy Donovan vs Lewis Ritson joins Taylor vs Catterall 2

Paddy Donovan is coming off a knockout win over Williams Andres Herrera, Lewis Ritson a knockout loss to Ohara Davies

By Patrick Stumberg
/ new
Patrick Stumberg is a freelance writer for SB Nation, first joining the network in 2011 before linking up with Bad Left Hook in 2015.

The supporting cast for Josh Taylor’s rescheduled rematch with Jack Catterall is coming together, as Matchroom announced yesterday that the show will also see welterweight prospect Paddy Donovan battle Lewis Ritson.

Donovan (13-0, 10 KO), a highly decorated amateur and protege of fellow Irish standout Andy Lee, is coming off a tougher-than-expected finish of Williams Andres Herrera in January. Ritson (23-3, 13 KO) is his biggest-name foe to date, but it’s questionable whether he’s the toughest; “Sandman” is a career super lightweight and 2-2 in his last four, suffering brutal stoppage losses to Jeremias Ponce and Ohara Davies amid wins over Christian Uruzquieta and a faded Dejan Zlaticanin.

Donovan is admittedly still just 25 and coming off of some rough performances, so it’s not the worst matchmaking. He can afford a few more domestic-level tussles before moving on to the world stage. They could have at least sprung for an actual welterweight, though.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook