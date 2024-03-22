David Benavidez takes Canelo plea to Saudi Arabia: ‘If I lose, I’ll donate my purse to charity’

David Benavidez is taking his pursuit of Canelo Alvarez up a notch, offering a proposal to Saudi Arabian boxing organizer and adviser Turki Alalshikh.

Benavidez is offering to give his entire purse to a charity of Alalshikh’s choosing if he loses to Canelo.

“Let’s bring the biggest and most exciting fight to Saudi Arabia,” Benavidez wrote on social media, addressing Alalshikh. “This will be the biggest Mexican vs Mexican-American fight in the history of boxing, and what better place to do it than the Kingdom, for the entire world to see?”

[Note: Fundamentally, this question itself presents two “better” places for the fight to take place.]

“This fight is for pride and glory,” he continued. “I fight for greatness, not money. If I do not beat Canelo, I will donate my entire purse to any kids charity of your liking. When I do beat Canelo, I will be donating a huge amount of that purse to benefit children[s] hunger across the world. I’m a champion of the people and will continue to fight the best! I stand by my words!”

Benavidez (28-0, 24 KO) was hoping to fight undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (60-2-2, 39 KO) on May 4, but Canelo instead is fighting Jaime Munguia. Benavidez has been linked with a move up to the light heavyweight division and an interim WBC title fight against Oleksandr Gvozdyk.

Saudi Arabia has become a clear new home for big-time fights; whether it is truly a long-term thing or boxing’s more standard, temporary money injection from an interested party that burns out and leaves promoters searching for new towns to take the carnival remains to be seen.

It is notable, however, that the Saudis have not worked with Premier Boxing Champions to date.