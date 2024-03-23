Smith vs Zepeda: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, running order

Rising super lightweight prospect Dalton Smith will take a step up against Jose Zepeda today in Sheffield, England, with the show streaming live and exclusive on DAZN.

Smith, 27, is looking to become a bona fide contender by the end of 2024, and if the 34-year-old Zepeda doesn’t wind up being a step-up in the ring, he certainly will be in terms of notoriety as a Smith foe. The chief support will see Sandy Ryan defend her WBC welterweight title against Terri Harper.

We’ll have highlights, updates, and results in the stream below!

Main Card (DAZN, 3:00 pm ET)

Dalton Smith (15-0, 11 KO) vs Jose Zepeda (37-4, 28 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds

Sandy Ryan (6-1-1, 2 KO) vs Terri Harper (14-1-2, 6 KO), welterweights, 10 rounds, for Ryan’s WBO title

Ishmael Davis (12-0, 6 KO) vs Troy Williamson (20-2-1, 14 KO), super welterweights, super welterweights, 12 rounds

Campbell Hatton (14-0, 5 KO) vs James Flint (13-1-2, 3 KO), super lightweights, 10 rounds

Nico Leivars (5-0-1, 0 KO) vs Piotr Mirga (7-2, 0 KO), super bantamweights, 10 rounds

Prelims (DAZN and YouTube, 1:15 pm ET)