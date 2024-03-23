‘He’s gotten better and better’: Bill Haney says Devin has only sharpened his focus for April 20 fight

In a conversation with Fight Hub TV, trainer Bill Haney talks about his son Devin’s preparation for his upcoming April 20 fight against Ryan Garcia and how all of the obstacles they’ve faced have only proven to sharpen their focus for this fight. Check out some of what Bill had to say about his thoughts on the fight down below.

Bill Haney on how training camp has been for Devin

“Camp is going good. We’ve made a couple additions to the camp which has brought tremendous energy. But Devin’s always a constant professional, he’s working really hard. We have less than 30 days away and we’re ready to go.

“I just think a lot of the antics from our opponent have caused us to dig down even deeper to whereas these antics would normally derail or deter a team from working hard, we’re doing the opposite. We feel it’s all a ploy on Garcia’s team to get us off our game so we’ve dug down even deeper.”

On what’s made Devin reach another level this camp

“We’re just constantly building, camp after camp. And I think that’s what everyone is kind of apprehensive about fighting him or apprehensive about calling his name. You don’t know what the best Devin is because each fight he’s gotten better and better and better.”

On how Devin’s strength is looking for his second fight at 140

“The power is there. He’s always had power that kept every opponent honest. I’ve never seen an opponent just running in there so it’s a reason why they’re not just running in there. And you saw Regis Prograis hurt a couple times but we also knew that a fighter like Regis can be dangerous.”

On whether Devin can stop Garcia

“Absolutely. Devin can stop anyone in or around the division given the opportunity. Of course he’s a pure master boxer so he’s aware of his surroundings in the ring at all times. And can he put Ryan to sleep? Absolutely.”

On how Garcia gets stopped

“Right hand over the top.”

On what makes this fight different from their other fights

“This is a fight that no one said that we can get. I think that we have a lot of guys trying to go against us, one guy in particular, TBE, who carries a lot of power and a lot of weight in the sport. And you also have Canelo Alvarez who just came out and said that if he was in Ryan’s position, or something of that sort, Ryan should pull out. So there’s a lot of powers working against in this position.”