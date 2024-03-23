Shakur Stevenson to return on July 6: ‘They woke a monster up, everyone gets punished from here on out’

Shakur Stevenson says he’ll return to the ring on Saturday, July 6, and is promising some action when we see him next.

“July 6th I’m back and they woke a monster up,” he wrote on social media. “I’m the best fighter in the sport, take it how you wanna. Every gets punished from here on out.”

Stevenson, 26, holds the WBC lightweight title, which he won last November in a miserably awful fight against Edwin De Los Santos, a performance that — even in victory — earned such awful reviews that it still seems to be bothering the fighter.

Stevenson then announced a retirement in late January, which nobody really believed and obviously meant nothing.

No opponent has been named for Stevenson (21-0, 10 KO) yet, and while there are good name options at 135, you’d be wise to temper expectations. That way, if it is something good, you’ll be happy and surprised.

Stevenson has also expressed a desire to fight Ryan Garcia; that wouldn’t come in July, and realistically probably won’t come at all this year, but it’s something that happened, like that retirement.