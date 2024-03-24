How to watch Tszyu vs Fundora, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule, PPV price, start times for March 28-31, 2024

Wednesday, March 27
ProBox TV and Freevee, 8:00 pm ET, Joseph Adorno vs Nicholas Walters
- Yes, that Nicholas Walters. The one who disappeared after getting demoralized by Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2016. He returned in early 2023 and had two fights last year in Colombia, weighing 140-148. You’ll recall he was a 126/130 fighter in his prime. Adorno was fairly well exposed for level in losses to Elvis Rodriguez and Edwin De Los Santos, but he’s the naturally bigger guy here, and younger by almost 15 years. Walters is now 38.
Thursday, March 28
DAZN, 9:00 pm ET, Juan Carrillo vs Quinton Rankin
- A Salita Promotions card from Detroit. Vladimir Shishkin continues to do nothing interesting on the card, and Shohjahon Ergashev looks to bounce back from defeat, plus more.
Friday, March 29
ESPN+, 6:00 pm ET, Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson
- BLH will have live updates and results. This is an ESPN+ exclusive show, but the “main card” will still start around 10 pm ET or whatever, there’s just no split between prelims and main card. Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle meet for the undisputed 105 lb championship in the chief support, plus returns for Raymond Muratalla, Richard Torrez Jr, Emiliano Vargas, and others.
TrillerTV+, 7:00 pm ET, BKFC 59: John Dodson vs Dagoberto Aguero
- It is BKFC.
DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Elijah Pierce vs Arthur Villanueva
- The return over Overtime Boxing (OTX) on DAZN. It’s an immersive Fight Night experience enhanced with VIP Lounges and Bottle Service!
Saturday, March 30
DAZN, 3:00 pm ET, Kurt Walker vs James Beech Jr
- A Jamie Conlan-promoted show from Belfast’s Ulster Hall, which is a fantastic, historic venue. The card is what it is; Walker was an Olympian but is 29 and hasn’t really shown a ton of promise as a pro, fighting guys he was clearly better than thus far. Beech was once kind of a prospect and is scrappy, but he loses to good fighters, that’s been his career.
Prime Video, 6:00 pm ET, Tszyu vs Fundora prelims
- BLH will have live updates and results. PBC usually has these things on YouTube, too, but we’ll see. Two fights: Elijah Garcia vs Kyrone Davis, which is not very good, and Serhii Bohachuk vs Brian Mendoza, which is decent and for the interim WBC belt at 154, because the vacant WBC belt — stay with me now — is on the line between Tszyu and Fundora, who was supposed to fight Bohachuk.
TrillerTV+ PPV, 7:00 pm ET, Juan Zayas vs Gabriel Bernardi
- Also on the card from San Juan: John Bauza vs Tito Morales and more. $14.99.
Prime Video PPV and PPV.com, 8:00 pm ET, Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora
- BLH will have live updates and results. It’s a $70 pay-per-view as Premier Boxing Champions holds its first card of 2024, their first since Showtime said goodbye to boxing in December. This was supposed to be Thurman vs Tszyu, of course, but to very little surprise, Thurman wound up injured and the card had to be shuffled. Rolly Romero vs Isaac Cruz, Erislandy Lara vs Michael Zerafa, and Julio Cesar Martinez vs Angel Cordova — all world title fights, as is the main event — feature on the PPV undercard.
DAZN, 8:00 pm ET, Arsen Goulamirian vs Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez
- BLH will have live updates and results. If you’re not into paying $70 for Tszyu vs Fundora — and trust me, I get it — then yes, there is another show, the main event could be a good one, and we will have a live post for you to talk about it. Goulamirian is defending the WBA cruiserweight title in his first fight since late 2022, and his whopping second since late 2019! Zurdo moved up to sort of a “soft” cruiserweight in a win over Joe Smith Jr last October, but Goulamirian is a legit cruiser in terms of size, so we’ll see more of what Zurdo has at the weight. The undercard’s pretty iffy on paper, but maybe you are into Alexis Rocha vs Fredrick Lawson.
Estrella TV and Freevee, 8:00 pm ET, Luis Lopez vs Jesus Resendiz
- Camponovo Sports-promoted show from Long Beach at Thunder Studios. Eric Mondragon is on the card, remember him? And his cool name?
Sunday, March 31
Note: DAZN’s schedule was still listing, at last check, Matchroom’s Prizefighter quarterfinals show from Japan. That has been postponed.
Peacock, 1:00 pm ET, Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke
- BLH will have live updates and results. Also airs on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom. Wardley will be defending the British and Commonwealth titles against Clarke, both unbeaten heavyweights in a well-matched clash on paper. The rest of the card is solid for this level of event: Florian Marku vs Chris Kongo, Viddal Riley vs Mikael Lawal, and Alen Babic is back, as is Ben Whittaker to dance and showboat against the type of opponent he would have beaten in his pro debut.
