Ginjiro Shigeoka vs ArAr Andales postponed

As Scott pointed out in this week’s fight schedule, next Sunday’s DAZN show in Nagoya has taken a beating since last month’s announcement. The eight-man middleweight Prizefighter tourney is off, Tomoki Kameda lost his original opponent when Lerato Dlamini ditched him to fight Arnold Khegai in a final eliminator, and now the co-main is off after ArAr Andales withdrew “due to [m]edical reasons.”

Andales (14-2-3, 6 KO), who is somehow 1-0-3 in his last four with two technical draws, was slated to be Ginjiro Shigeoka’s (10-0, 8 KO) first opponent as IBF minimumweight champion. The 24-year-old Filipino had previously fallen short in a 2019 title bid against Knockout CP Freshmart via, you guessed it, technical decision.

The main event between Yudai Shigeoka (8-0, 5 KO) and Melvin Jerusalem (21-3, 12 KO), which also happened to be the best fight on the show, remains intact. The aforementioned Kameda meets Kevin Villanueva and Riku Kunimoto fights Eiki Kani in the show’s lone remaining middleweight bout.