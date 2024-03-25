 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ginjiro Shigeoka vs ArAr Andales postponed

Yudai Shigeoka will still meet Melvin Jerusalem in the main event

By Patrick Stumberg
/ new
Patrick Stumberg is a freelance writer for SB Nation, first joining the network in 2011 before linking up with Bad Left Hook in 2015.

As Scott pointed out in this week’s fight schedule, next Sunday’s DAZN show in Nagoya has taken a beating since last month’s announcement. The eight-man middleweight Prizefighter tourney is off, Tomoki Kameda lost his original opponent when Lerato Dlamini ditched him to fight Arnold Khegai in a final eliminator, and now the co-main is off after ArAr Andales withdrew “due to [m]edical reasons.”

Andales (14-2-3, 6 KO), who is somehow 1-0-3 in his last four with two technical draws, was slated to be Ginjiro Shigeoka’s (10-0, 8 KO) first opponent as IBF minimumweight champion. The 24-year-old Filipino had previously fallen short in a 2019 title bid against Knockout CP Freshmart via, you guessed it, technical decision.

The main event between Yudai Shigeoka (8-0, 5 KO) and Melvin Jerusalem (21-3, 12 KO), which also happened to be the best fight on the show, remains intact. The aforementioned Kameda meets Kevin Villanueva and Riku Kunimoto fights Eiki Kani in the show’s lone remaining middleweight bout.

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook