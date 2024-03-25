‘Canelo Alvarez is not scared of David Benavidez’: Leonard Ellerbe says perception is not the reality

Leonard Ellerbe speaks to Fight Hub TV about a number of topics in the boxing world including all the negative perceptions of PBC as a failing business as well as those who believe Canelo Alvarez is afraid to take a fight against David Benavidez. Check out some of what he had to say down below with the full video interview at the top.

Ellerbe on the narratives that PBC is running out of money

“You’ve just got to take it from the source. Whoever putting this information out, just take it from the source. We’re running a business and making the biggest fights that are possible in the entire sport. PBC has been putting on the biggest fights for quite some time, and that’s what the focus is.”

On if the relationship between PBC and Oscar De La Hoya has mended enough to where they can work together more efficiently

“That was always the case. If a fight makes sense you can make the fight. Oscar’s just a clown and everyone knows that, and that’s why nobody deals with him [personally]. Eric, got the utmost respect for him, he’s a trooper, he’s a solider, he’s very knowledgeable, he’s been running the company for a number of years since Schaefer’s been gone.”

On how he views the whole Canelo vs Benavidez situation

“Well one thing I do know is Canelo and Eddy Reynoso are very smart, savvy businessmen. He knows what he’s doing and I can look into the camera and tell the fans Canelo Alvarez is not scared of David Benavidez. That’s not true.

“I think when they fight it’s going to be a terrific fight. At that point in time it’ll be the biggest fight in all of boxing...I think it happens.”