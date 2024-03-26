Tim Tszyu deserves credit for Fundora switch, previewing a busy weekend in boxing, more: Boxing podcast for March 26, 2024

♫ Looks like we made it... ♫

It’s episode 100! We’ve done 100 got-dang free as a bird episodes of this dumb show! You’re here! We’re here! Here’s what you get:

First Half: We’ve got a LOT to preview for this week! We start with Tim Tszyu vs Sebastian Fundora, and give Tszyu his props for a dangerous and massive switch in opponent on short notice after Keith Thurman pulled out of their fight. PLUS: Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson, David Benavidez and the Saudis, and more!

This is our 100th episode. (This part is short.) Second Half: MORE PREVIEWS! Zurdo Ramirez goes for cruiserweight gold on Saturday! Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke clash on Sunday! PLUS: Dalton Smith’s passed test, Sandy Ryan and Terri Harper, a surprisingly lively bit about Adrien Broner vs Blair Cobbs!

As always, thank you for listening!

