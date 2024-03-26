Beatriz Ferreira vs Yanina Lescano title fight joins O’Quinn vs McGrail 2

DAZN’s April 27th Ja’Rico O’Quinn vs Peter McGrail 2 show will enjoy some championship support when 2016 Olympic silver medalist Beatriz Ferreira meets Yanina Lescano for the vacant IBF lightweight title.

You’ll recall that the IBF previously ordered Caroline Dubois to meet Rhiannon Dixon for the belt, which Katie Taylor vacated as part of her move to 140. Dixon instead elected to fight Karen Elizabeth Carabajal for the WBO belt in two weeks, and when Ferreira (4-0, 2 KO) got the call, Dubois bowed out in turn.

“The Beast” enjoyed a standout run in Tokyo, capped off by a competitive and entertaining defeat to Kellie Harrington in the finals. She’s got her sights set on a gold medal run in Paris that, should she defeat Lescano (14-3, 4 KO), would make her the first active world champion to subsequently win gold.

This should be the easier part of the equation, as Lescano gave Estelle Mossely all kinds of trouble in 2022 but failed to take a round from Dubois last June.

“I’m very excited to be fighting for a World Title in just my fifth pro fight,” said Ferreira. “A few other opponents didn’t accept the challenge to fight me for the World Title. I don’t understand that attitude but Lescano was brave enough to accept and I know she will be a tough challenge.

“I want to put on a great show in Liverpool next month and make sure I go to the Olympics in Paris as the reigning World Champion in both the professionals and amateurs. That would be very special. I won Silver at the last Olympics in Tokyo and I am very focused and confident that I can upgrade that medal to Gold in Paris.”

Other undercard highlights include the latest from Pat McCormack, Junaid Bostan, Maisey Rose Courtney, and Joe McGrail