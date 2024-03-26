‘Tank wants all those guys’: Leonard Ellerbe says Gervonta Davis not shying away from Devin Haney or Shakur Stevenson

Leonard Ellerbe speaks to Marcos Villegas and talks about why he’s expecting Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero to score an emphatic stoppage over Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz and reacts to those who would like to see Gervonta Davis take on some of the other elite talents around his weight class. Check out some of what he had to say on those subjects below.

Ellerbe on predicting Rolly to knockout Pitbull

“Pitbull’s style, he fights one way. He’s just very aggressive, very aggressive and Rolly and his trainer have been working on ways to counter that kind of stuff, and he’s not just going to continue to run up in there on Rolly.

“I see the fight playing out as an all action fight from the opening bell. Neither guy is going to be sit back and bouncing around and fighting off the back foot. It’s like Rolly will have some things in his arsenal to be able to counter that.”

On fans wanting to see Gervonta Davis in against Devin Haney or Shakur Stevenson

“Tank wants all those guys. Tank wants ‘em all, that’s a fact. Just got to see how it plays out.”

On if those are difficult fights to make

“Don’t get me started on that. Tank is focused on what he got to go do and he’s going to make an announcement...when that time comes, Tank will let you guys know what he’s doing.”