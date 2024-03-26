 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

‘That’s definitely one on my radar’: Lawrence Okolie targets fight with Dillian Whyte

Lawrence Okolie believes winning a bridgerweight title will help propel him to heavyweight and towards a fight he’s wanted for a long time.

By Wil Esco
Lawrence Okolie says he’s always wanted a fight against Dillian Whyte, and the landscape is right for it to happen.
Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images
As Lawrence Okolie readies for an upcoming May 24 fight against Lukasz Rozanski for a WBC bridgerweight title, he believes a win can lead him into bigger fights with bigger rewards. Okolie expects to eventually lead his way to the heavyweight division and there he believes a fight against Dillian Whyte would make a lot of sense.

“Dillian Whyte’s now back,” Okolie told Sky Sports. “Obviously everyone knows from back when I was Commonwealth and British champion I wanted that fight so that’s definitely one on my radar. Outside of that we’ll see what the landscape looks like.”

Okolie, who previously fought at cruiserweight believes this move to bridgerweight will only suit him more and bring out the best of his ability, particularly under the guidance of new trainer Joe Gallagher.

“It’s come at the right time. New weight class, new energy, new trainer. I’m ready to take the bridgerweight then heavyweight scene by storm,” he declared.

The 31-year-old fighter from London is most recently coming off a majority decision loss to Chris Billam-Smith last May and suggests winning a title in his upcoming fight will position him for that rematch at a higher weight, Whyte aside.

Before any of those fights become a reality, however, Okolie will have to perform well in this upcoming showing.

