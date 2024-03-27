‘That would be an amazing fight’: Matchroom CEO likes the idea of matching Dalton Smith against Regis Prograis

Matchroom’s Frank Smith tells ESPN that Regis Prograis is an amazing fight for Dalton Smith fresh off of his win over Jose Zepeda last weekend, and while he’s certainly on the table, he’s not the only option for Smith at this point.

But Matchroom still have Prograis under contract and believe a fight between Smith and Prograis would go a long way to establishing Smith as a real player on the world level.

“Let’s see where he lands in the rankings to see how far away he is from fighting for a world title, but Regis Prograis is a great fight, that would be an amazing fight,” Frank Smith told ESPN. “We represent Regis as well but that would show the level that Dalton Smith is at. But there’s lots of big fights to be made, let’s see.”

Smith has been establishing himself on the UK scene but doesn’t deny that it’s a dream opportunity for him to be able to cross the Atlantic for some big fights Stateside.

Following Dalton Smith’s win last weekend, Smith called out Adam Azim for a fight, but now their side feels that Azim isn’t exactly keen on making that happen considering how good Smith just looked in the ring.

“I think the reality is they [Azim’s team] wanted to see how Saturday went and hoped he lost, but then actually he came out in spectacular fashion, and it puts him off taking the fight even more,” Frank Smith said.

So it would appear that if the Azim fight can’t or won’t be made in the short term, Matchroom and Smith will turn their attention elsewhere, and a fight against a former world titleholder in Prograis just might be the right move to continue growing his stock.