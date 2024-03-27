Subriel Matias vs Liam Paro official for June 15th in Puerto Rico

Despite a more winding road than expected, Subriel Matias’ Matchroom debut is official, as the IBF super lightweight champ will meet Liam Paro on June 15th in Manati, Puerto Rico.

Matias (20-1, 20 KO) has been on the mend since comprehensively dismantling Shohjahon Ergashev last November in his final fight with PBC. That bout marked his fifth consecutive corner stoppage since a shock upset loss to Petros Ananyan and the fourth of those to come over an undefeated opponent.

Paro (24-0, 15 KO) will look to buck the trend after breakout wins over Brock Jarvis and Montana Love, his sole bouts of 2022 and 2023, respectively. Props to him for stepping up against a man nobody in their right mind would want to mess with.

A victory here could put the winner in line for unification with the winner of Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia, by which I mean Devin Haney. Failing that, their next mandatory challenger will be decided next week when Richardson Hitchins faces Gustavo Lemos.

“I am super excited to be able to be in front of my people defending the title that we had such a hard time getting,” said Matías. “The mentality will always be the same and in front of my people I don’t even have to say it, they know me. The Pride of Maternillo.”

“I’ve waited my whole life for this opportunity,” said Paro. “Fighter’s fight and I can’t wait to fight the boogeyman in his backyard.”

Matchroom have yet to reveal the undercard; one would think it would include fellow Boricuas Yankiel Rivera and Edgar Berlanga, but you’ll know as soon as we do.