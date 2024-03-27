‘It’s always going to be a win and a knockout’: Fabio Wardley prepared to put on a show against Frazer Clarke

With Fabio Wardley telling Sky Sports that all of the hard work has been done, he’s looking to make a spectacular showing this weekend when he faces Frazer Clarke at London’s O2 Arena. Wardley sees this fight against Clarke as just the next natural step in progressing his career and wants to take full advantage.

“It’s been a fantastic ride and fantastic story along the way but this is all this is to me, just another one to tick off and keep the story moving.”

Wardley sports a 17-0 record with 16 of those fights ending by knockout, and as far as he can tell this fight will end just like the rest, although he’s mindful of making it enjoyable for those watching.

“I’m here to entertain and put on a show for fans. It’s always going to be a Fabio Wardley win and a knockout.”

His opponent Clarke says he’s geared up for the fight as well as coming face to face with Wardley during fight week has only stoked the fires, but says he’s not going to get out of character as he believes his integrity with a good showing will be plenty suitable for fans.

The pair of British heavyweights will meet in the ring in a ‘bad blood’ match taking place on Easter Day.