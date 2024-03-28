Carlos Cuadras out, Andrew Moloney vs Pedro Guevara set for May 12th

With Carlos Cuadras out of commission due to a torn Achilles, Andrew Moloney will instead face Pedro Guevara for the interim WBC super flyweight title on Top Rank’s May 12th Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr show.

ESPN’s Salvador Rodriguez first brought word of Cuadras’ exit within hours of Top Rank finalizing that matchup, though it took until yesterday for Guevara (41-4-1, 22 KO) to officially get the call.

All things considered, this is as good a replacement as you could ask for; Guevara won virtually the entire second half of last November’s title showdown with Cuadras en route to a split decision loss. That win marked his fourth by split or majority decision, having previously come up just short against standouts John Riel Casimero, Yu Kimura, and Kenshiro Teraji.

Critically, he should also make for just as action-packed a fight with Moloney (26-3, 16 KO).

“I’m grateful that Top Rank and my team were able to get such a great opponent so quickly and to still be fighting for the WBC Interim world title,” Moloney said. “Guevara has only lost to world champions, and each of his defeats have come by either split or majority decision. I look forward to being the first person to beat him convincingly and making a massive statement.”

“This is a fantastic opportunity,” Guevara said. “Moloney is a great fighter, but I want the WBC green belt. It’s an honor to be part of the Lomachenko-Kambosos event.