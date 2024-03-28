Nicholas Walters turns back clock, beats Joseph Adorno in ProBox main event

38 years old and nearly nine years removed from his last noteworthy victory, former featherweight champion Nicholas “The Axe Man” Walters outworked Joseph Adorno to claim a unanimous decision in last night’s ProBox main event.

Walters’ (29-1-1, 22 KO) recent squash matches with hapless Colombian journeyman, one of whom was over 45, suggested that this was more of a cash-out than a genuine attempt at a comeback. That was very much not the case; Walters clearly still had plenty in the tank, steadily taking apart the younger man with crisp jabs over the course of 10 rounds.

Adorno (18-4-2, 14 KO) didn’t do himself any favors, admittedly, once again refusing to let those “blessed hands” go with any regularity. Still, it’s a very solid win for Walters that, as BoxRec’s Grey points out, will likely earn him opportunities against up-and-comers in pursuit of big-name scalps.

You can rewatch the entirety of the main card on ProBox TV’s YouTube channel, including Starling Castillo’s split decision over Jesus Saracho and Omar Juarez’s UD over Clarence Booth.