Valdez vs Wilson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Results

Ricardo Ruvalcaba TKO-5 Avner Hernandez-Molina (1:44)

Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson will fight for the interim WBO super featherweight title tonight, with Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle meeting for the undisputed minimumweight championship in the co-feature.

Start time for the main two fights is expected to be approximately 11 pm ET. The undercard will start at 6:10 pm ET. All fights air exclusively on ESPN+ tonight, there is no ESPN.

We’ll have live updates, highlights, and results in the stream below. Join us tonight!

Main Card (ESPN+, Approx. 11 pm ET)

Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KO) vs Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KO) , super featherweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBO title

vs Liam Wilson , super featherweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBO title Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KO) vs Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KO) , minimumweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Estrada’s WBC and WBA and Valle’s IBF and WBO titles)

Prelims (ESPN+, 6:10 pm ET)