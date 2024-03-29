Valdez vs Wilson: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Results
- Ricardo Ruvalcaba TKO-5 Avner Hernandez-Molina (1:44)
Oscar Valdez and Liam Wilson will fight for the interim WBO super featherweight title tonight, with Seniesa Estrada and Yokasta Valle meeting for the undisputed minimumweight championship in the co-feature.
Start time for the main two fights is expected to be approximately 11 pm ET. The undercard will start at 6:10 pm ET. All fights air exclusively on ESPN+ tonight, there is no ESPN.
We’ll have live updates, highlights, and results in the stream below. Join us tonight!
Main Card (ESPN+, Approx. 11 pm ET)
- Oscar Valdez (31-2, 23 KO) vs Liam Wilson (13-2, 7 KO), super featherweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBO title
- Seniesa Estrada (25-0, 9 KO) vs Yokasta Valle (30-2, 9 KO), minimumweights, 10 rounds, for undisputed championship (Estrada’s WBC and WBA and Valle’s IBF and WBO titles)
Prelims (ESPN+, 6:10 pm ET)
- Raymond Muratalla (19-0, 16 KO) vs Xolisani Ndongeni (31-4, 18 KO), lightweights, 10 rounds
- Lindolfo Delgado (19-0, 14 KO) vs Carlos Sanchez (25-2, 19 KO), super lightweights, 10 rounds
- Richard Torrez Jr (8-0, 8 KO) vs Don Haynesworth (18-8-1, 16 KO), heavyweights, 8 rounds
- Sergio Rodriguez (10-0-1, 8 KO) vs Sanny Duversonne (12-6-2, 9 KO), super middleweights, 6 rounds
- Emiliano Vargas (8-0, 7 KO) vs Nelson Hampton (10-8, 6 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Alan Garcia (11-0, 9 KO) vs Gonzalo Fuenzalida (12-3, 3 KO), lightweights, 6 rounds
- Ricardo Ruvalcaba (11-0-1, 9 KO) vs Avner Hernandez-Molina (4-3, 0 KO), super lightweights, 6 rounds
