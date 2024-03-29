Frank Sanchez vs Agit Kabayel joins Fury vs Usyk on May 18th

The May 18th Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk undercard has been revealed. In addition previously announced matchups like Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis 2 and Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace, the next installment of Riyadh Season will see Frank Sanchez battle Agit Kabayel in a WBC heavyweight eliminator.

This could best be described as a “better late than never” matchup for both men. Each scored a breakout victory years ago, Sanchez (24-0, 17 KO) over Efe Ajagba and Kabayel (24-0, 16 KO) over Derek Chisora, only to immediately shift back into first gear rather than seize the initiative. Things finally picked up for them last December when Sanchez smashed Junior Fa and Kabayel dismantled the heavily favored Arslanbek Makhmudov, giving them plenty of momentum as they head into this long-overdue shot at the big time.

Also on tap is a lightweight showdown between Turki Alalshikh’s beloved Mark Chamberlain (15-0, 11 KO) and Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab (23-1, 16 KO) that kicks off the main card ahead of Kovalev vs Seferi, plus the latest from David Nyika (8-0, 7 KO) and Moses Itauma (8-0, 6 KO) on the prelims.