‘Mike’s life is risky’: Andre Ward discusses Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Andre Ward spent some time talking to Fight Hub TV about the announced fight between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson and whether or not he has any concerns about the fight. Ward says he’s not exactly sure where he stands on the issue since Tyson has always like to live on the wild side, and certainly can’t fault him for trying to secure a nice payday. Check out some of what Ward had to say below.

Ward on Mike Tyson’s chances to beat Jake Paul

“I don’t know, man. It’s a spectacle, I’m going to watch it. I don’t know. I see people on both sides like ‘Mike shouldn’t be in there.’ Maybe not. But if there’s a 56, 58-year-old that I’m not too concerned about, it’s probably Mike Tyson.

“But it is risky...well, Mike’s life is risky, it’s been risky since he been a kid until now. Boxing is risky. How are you going to tell a man that’s hardwired the way he’s Mike Tyson...you can’t tell him he ain’t got a shot in that fight. So I don’t really know where I stand on it. I’m going to watch it, though.

“And then for Jake Paul it’s like Jake and his team are being strategic, picking the right names and he keeps picking bigger and bigger names so it’s going to be interesting.”

On a rumored split between Errol Spence and Derrick James, supposedly over unpaid trainer fees

“I don’t know too much about that. I’ve heard rumors about that. I hope that’s not true, I love both guys. I hope they can find a way to work it out. But just like wins cover a multitude of sins and problems, losses expose a lot of stuff. So I wouldn’t be shocked or surprised because I know how this game goes, but I just hope it’s not true.”