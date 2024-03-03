How to watch Joshua vs Ngannou, more: Boxing streaming and TV schedule for March 4-8, 2024

Monday, March 4

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Joshua vs Ngannou grand arrivals.

Tuesday, March 5

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Joshua vs Ngannou open workout.

TrillerTV+, 8:00 pm ET, Country Box.

Wednesday, March 6

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Joshua vs Ngannou press conference.

Thursday, March 7

DAZN and Social Media, 11:00 am ET, Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in.

ESPN+, 7:00 pm ET, Steven Butler vs Steve Rolls. A meeting of two veteran fringe contenders in Montreal. Cuban super middleweight Oselys Iglesias makes his North American pro debut against Marcelo Coceres on the undercard, plus the usual matchups you get on these shows.

Friday, March 8

PPV, 10:00 am ET, Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou. If you’re wondering why this is on a Friday, it’s because that’s the date the Saudis wanted. They do not care how much the PPV sells. The money does not matter to them. It’s an early start, it’s also going to be a very long card. If you order through DAZN, it’s $39.99, on top of your subscription. If you go an alternate route, say PPV.com, it’s $69.99. Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker, Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball, and Israil Madrimov vs Magomed Kurbanov highlight a strong and meaningful undercard. BLH will have live updates and results.

ESPN+, 9:00 pm ET, Azael Villar vs Jairo Noriega. Junior flyweights from Managua.