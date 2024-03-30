Tszyu vs Fundora: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora will fight for two super welterweight titles in tonight’s Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view main event, with Rolly Romero taking on Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-feature.
The four-fight pay-per-view card starts at 8 pm ET on Prime Video PPV, and you can also buy through PPV.com, with the show priced at $69.99. There will also be two prelims fights starting at 6 pm ET free on Prime Video.
Wil Esco will have the round-by-round on the main card bouts, and we’ll have highlights, results, and all the updates in the stream below!
Main Card (Prime Video PPV and PPV.com, 8:00 pm ET)
- Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KO) vs Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KO), super welterweights, 12 rounds, for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC title
- Rolly Romero (15-1, 13 KO) vs Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds, for Romero’s WBA title
- Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KO) vs Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Lara’s WBA title
- Julio Cesar Martinez (20-3, 15 KO) vs Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC title
Prelims (Prime Video, 6:00 pm ET)
- Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KO) vs Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
- Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KO) vs Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KO), super welterweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title
