 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tszyu vs Fundora: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, PPV price, start time

Tszyu vs Fundora and Rolly vs Pitbull headline tonight’s PBC PPV.

By Scott Christ and Wil Esco
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Tszyu vs Fundora and Rolly vs Pitbull
Tszyu vs Fundora and Rolly vs Pitbull headline tonight’s PBC PPV

Tim Tszyu and Sebastian Fundora will fight for two super welterweight titles in tonight’s Premier Boxing Champions pay-per-view main event, with Rolly Romero taking on Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz in the co-feature.

The four-fight pay-per-view card starts at 8 pm ET on Prime Video PPV, and you can also buy through PPV.com, with the show priced at $69.99. There will also be two prelims fights starting at 6 pm ET free on Prime Video.

Wil Esco will have the round-by-round on the main card bouts, and we’ll have highlights, results, and all the updates in the stream below!

Main Card (Prime Video PPV and PPV.com, 8:00 pm ET)

  • Tim Tszyu (24-0, 17 KO) vs Sebastian Fundora (20-1-1, 13 KO), super welterweights, 12 rounds, for Tszyu’s WBO title and the vacant WBC title
  • Rolly Romero (15-1, 13 KO) vs Isaac “Pitbull” Cruz (25-2-1, 17 KO), super lightweights, 12 rounds, for Romero’s WBA title
  • Erislandy Lara (29-3-3, 17 KO) vs Michael Zerafa (31-4, 19 KO), middleweights, 12 rounds, for Lara’s WBA title
  • Julio Cesar Martinez (20-3, 15 KO) vs Angelino Cordova (18-0-1, 12 KO), flyweights, 12 rounds, for Martinez’s WBC title

Prelims (Prime Video, 6:00 pm ET)

  • Elijah Garcia (16-0, 13 KO) vs Kyrone Davis (18-3-1, 6 KO), middleweights, 10 rounds
  • Serhii Bohachuk (23-1, 23 KO) vs Brian Mendoza (22-3, 16 KO), super welterweights, 12 rounds, for interim WBC title

Next Up In Boxing News Analysis

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Bad Left Hook Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your global boxing news from Bad Left Hook