Goulamirian vs Zurdo: Live streaming results, round by round, how to watch, start time, full card info

Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez aims to win another world title tonight, as he challenges Arsen Goulamirian for the WBA cruiserweight title in a DAZN main event.

The show streams live from 8 pm ET, with Alexis Rocha, Ricardo Sandoval, and Santiago Dominguez among those returning on the undercard.

John Hansen will be here for live updates, highlights, results, and more, all coming in the stream below. Join us!

Main Card (DAZN, 8:00 pm ET)